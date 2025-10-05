Statement By Geoffrey Alfonso, CEO Of Alef Education, On International Teachers' Day

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) On the occasion of International Teachers' Day, we honour the commitment, passion and resilience of teachers, who are the driving force behind ensuring a prosperous future for the community. Teachers not just only impart knowledge, but also play key roles as mentors, innovators, and lifelong guides, serving as an inspiration for a new generation of leaders to succeed and realise their full potential.

We, at Alef Education, believe that while technology can transform the educational ecosystem, the role of teachers remains vital, as they bring education to life, spark curiosity and motivate the youth to contribute towards the development of the society. We aim to empower educators with AI-driven solutions that help them curate enhanced curricula, foster innovation and ensure the growth of each and every student.

With great pride, we reaffirm our dedication to supporting teachers globally, as they are the shining beacons that constantly motivate, guide and prepare students to address and face the challenges of an ever-evolving world.