Labarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan Announces Opening Of New Office Featuring Innovative Client Café Experience

LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan New River Road Location

NORTH BERGEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan , a leading personal injury law firm serving Bergen and Hudson Counties since 1991, is proud to announce the upcoming opening of their newest office location on River Road in North Bergen, New Jersey. The 2,500-square-foot space represents a bold step forward in redefining the client–attorney relationship by blending traditional legal services with a welcoming, hospitality-inspired environment. The centerpiece of the new office is a private café - offering barista-quality cappuccino, espresso and fresh-baked delicacies. This innovative feature allows clients to meet one-on-one with attorneys in a warm, beautifully appointed space-designed to foster trust and conversation outside the confines of a typical legal office. By providing a comfortable, less formal atmosphere, the firm seeks to reduce the stress and anxiety often associated with legal matters, giving clients the confidence and clarity they deserve.

A Legacy of Growth and Service

Founded in Cliffside Park in 1991 by Joseph LaBarbiera , the firm quickly established itself as a trusted resource for personal injury representation. In 2002, it moved into a state-of-the-art 5,000 sq. ft. law center at 9226 Kennedy Boulevard, North Bergen. Continued expansion led to a relocation in 2013 to 9252 Kennedy Boulevard. In 2020, the firm moved into their current 7000 square-foot state of the art headquarters at 8501 Kennedy Boulevard where the firm grew to include three additional partners and 25 support staff. The new River Road office, centrally located between Bergen and Hudson County, offers clients unmatched accessibility from one of the region's most prominent thoroughfares. Today, LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan maintains a major footprint across Bergen and Hudson Counties with offices at:

.8501 Kennedy Boulevard, North Bergen – flagship 7,000 sq. ft. office – opened in 2020

.416 Central Avenue, Palisades Park – opened in 2022

.45 Essex Street, Hackensack – opened in 2023

.(New) 8817 River Road location – opening Fall of 2025

Proven Results, Client-Centered Approach

Known for delivering numerous multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements, LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan has built its reputation on trial experience and results. The firm proudly features three Certified Civil Trial Attorneys, underscoring its expertise and commitment to excellence in personal injury law.

“Experience is not just about years in practice-it's about results,” said Joseph LaBarbiera, founder at LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan.“This new office represents more than just expansion. It embodies our philosophy of putting clients first, providing them with an environment where they feel comfortable, heard, and supported while pursuing justice.”

About LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan

Based in North Bergen, New Jersey, LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan provides trusted and experienced legal representation for clients and families who have been seriously harmed by the negligence of others. With a long history of multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements, the firm is recognized as a leading personal injury practice in Bergen and Hudson Counties.

For more information, visit or call 201-854-4444.

