Kuwait Amb. To China: Innovation, Technology Heart Of Kuwait Vision 2035
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) YINCHUAN, China, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ambassador to China Jassem Al-Najem affirmed on Thursday that innovation and technology are at the heart of the New Kuwait Vision 2035.
This came in a speech delivered on the sidelines of the 7th China-Arab States Expo, held under the theme "Innovation, Green Development, and Prosperity."
At a high-level dialogue on technology transfer and innovation cooperation, he affirmed Kuwait's commitment to innovation and its strategic partnership with China, noting that this session represents an opportunity to enhance cooperation between the two sides in the fields of technology and the green economy.
Ambassador Al-Najem stated that an economy based on natural resources is no longer sufficient to ensure sustainable prosperity, noting that Kuwait has launched a series of ambitious initiatives and projects in this field in cooperation with China.
Kuwait has launched several projects with China, such as the Shagaya Renewable Energy Project, the Digital Kuwait 2035 Initiative, the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR)'s water desalination, energy and wastewater treatment project, Kuwait University's artificial intelligence projects, and the establishment of specialized laboratories to support the development of smart cities.
Ambassador Al-Najem emphasized that these projects embody Kuwait's commitment to transitioning to a knowledge economy and reflect the spirit of cooperation with China.
Kuwait was the guest of honor at the first China-Arab States Expo in 2013, reflecting its pioneering role in supporting this event since its inception, and affirming its position as a key partner in the China-Arab States cooperation process.
Al-Najem pointed out that Kuwait's recent accession as a founding member of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) represents a strategic step to support investments in smart infrastructure projects, sustainable energy, and digital technologies.
The seventh edition kicked off Thursday in Yinchuan, Ningxia, with approximately 18,000 participants from 75 countries.
It is the first time that all Arab countries have participated, with the United Arab Emirates participating as the guest of honor this year. (end)
