Schools To Remain Closed Across Jammu Division Till Aug 30: DSEJ

Representational Photo

Jammu- The Directorate of School Education Jammu on Thursday ordered the closure of all government and private schools across Jammu division till August 30 in view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions and flood risk.

According to the order, issued by Director School Education Jammu, Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, continuous heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging in school premises, flooding in low-lying areas, risks of landslides and mudslides, and damage to road infrastructure. These disruptions, it said, have made physical attendance unsafe.

The order further stated that numerous requests from parents and civil society had also been received, urging closure in the interest of student safety.

“All government and private schools across Jammu Division shall remain closed up to August 30, 2025,” the directive reads.

Heads of institutions have been advised to explore the feasibility of online classes for students of classes 9 to 12, wherever possible. It also directed thorough sanitation and safety inspections before resumption of physical classes.

The Directorate stressed that Chief Education Officers and school heads must strictly adhere to Standard Operating Procedures for safe reopening and consult local administration before reopening schools.

Parents and students have been asked to remain in touch with official communication channels for further updates.