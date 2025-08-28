403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Commlab India Celebrates 25 Years As A Global Leader In Elearning Solutions
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, India, August 28, 2025: CommLab India, a global leader in rapid eLearning and corporate training solutions, proudly marks its 25th anniversary, celebrating a remarkable journey of innovation, service, and impact in the workplace learning industry.
Founded in 2000 with a vision to make learning faster, smarter, and more impactful, CommLab India has grown from a small team of passionate educators into one of the world's most trusted learning partners. Over the past 25 years, the company has collaborated with more than 300 organizations worldwide, empowering their workforce with scalable, high-quality digital training solutions that drive business growth and enhance employee performance.
With a portfolio that spans custom eLearning, rapid eLearning development, eLearning translations, and staff augmentation, CommLab India has consistently delivered learning that makes a measurable impact. To date, the company has designed over 11,000 learning hours and deployed more than 50,000 eLearning modules across industries such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, IT, and financial services. Backed by a team of 150 learning professionals, CommLab India combines human instructional design expertise with generative AI technologies to accelerate training delivery and maximize ROI for its clients.
As part of its Silver Jubilee celebrations, CommLab India has received several prestigious global honors that underscore its leadership in the learning space.
“This is an incredibly proud moment for all of us at CommLab India,” said Ayesha Habeeb Omer, MBA, PhD, COO & Co-founder.“Our 25-year journey has been shaped by the trust our customers have placed in us and the passion of our people who make innovation possible every single day. While we celebrate the milestones we've achieved, we remain deeply committed to quality, speed, and creativity - helping organizations reimagine how learning can unlock potential and transform business outcomes.”
“We are proud of our legacy, but we're even more excited about what's ahead,” said RK Prasad, MBA, PhD, CEO & Co-founder.“AI and immersive learning are redefining how organizations train their people, and we're committed to helping them stay ahead of the curve. The future of learning isn't just about delivering content faster. it's about unlocking human potential, empowering workforces, and helping businesses thrive in an ever-changing digital world.”
Looking ahead, CommLab India is steering toward its ambitious Vision 2025, to be the“Learning Agent for the New World.” By combining AI-powered personalization with immersive learning technologies, the company aims to transform workplace learning into experiences that are personal, scalable, and truly transformative.
With 25 years of excellence behind it and a clear vision ahead, CommLab India remains committed to its mission: rapidly transforming knowledge into corporate learning that drives performance, engagement, and growth for enterprises worldwide.
Founded in 2000 with a vision to make learning faster, smarter, and more impactful, CommLab India has grown from a small team of passionate educators into one of the world's most trusted learning partners. Over the past 25 years, the company has collaborated with more than 300 organizations worldwide, empowering their workforce with scalable, high-quality digital training solutions that drive business growth and enhance employee performance.
With a portfolio that spans custom eLearning, rapid eLearning development, eLearning translations, and staff augmentation, CommLab India has consistently delivered learning that makes a measurable impact. To date, the company has designed over 11,000 learning hours and deployed more than 50,000 eLearning modules across industries such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, IT, and financial services. Backed by a team of 150 learning professionals, CommLab India combines human instructional design expertise with generative AI technologies to accelerate training delivery and maximize ROI for its clients.
As part of its Silver Jubilee celebrations, CommLab India has received several prestigious global honors that underscore its leadership in the learning space.
“This is an incredibly proud moment for all of us at CommLab India,” said Ayesha Habeeb Omer, MBA, PhD, COO & Co-founder.“Our 25-year journey has been shaped by the trust our customers have placed in us and the passion of our people who make innovation possible every single day. While we celebrate the milestones we've achieved, we remain deeply committed to quality, speed, and creativity - helping organizations reimagine how learning can unlock potential and transform business outcomes.”
“We are proud of our legacy, but we're even more excited about what's ahead,” said RK Prasad, MBA, PhD, CEO & Co-founder.“AI and immersive learning are redefining how organizations train their people, and we're committed to helping them stay ahead of the curve. The future of learning isn't just about delivering content faster. it's about unlocking human potential, empowering workforces, and helping businesses thrive in an ever-changing digital world.”
Looking ahead, CommLab India is steering toward its ambitious Vision 2025, to be the“Learning Agent for the New World.” By combining AI-powered personalization with immersive learning technologies, the company aims to transform workplace learning into experiences that are personal, scalable, and truly transformative.
With 25 years of excellence behind it and a clear vision ahead, CommLab India remains committed to its mission: rapidly transforming knowledge into corporate learning that drives performance, engagement, and growth for enterprises worldwide.
Company :-CommLab India
User :- Asma Zaineb
Email :...
Phone :-04027803080
Mobile:- 09703497656Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment