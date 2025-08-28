Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fourteen civilians get murdered by Russian attack on Kyiv

2025-08-28 05:59:52
(MENAFN) A Russian strike on Kyiv early Thursday resulted in at least 14 fatalities, including three children, Ukrainian authorities reported.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that by 11 am local time (0800GMT), the death toll had reached 14, among them a 2-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old girl.

Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced that Friday, August 29, would be observed as a day of mourning in the capital to honor those who lost their lives.

“Tomorrow, August 29, has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the massive enemy attack on the capital,” he said on Telegram, adding that flags will be lowered on municipal and state buildings, while entertainment events will be banned.

Earlier reports had cited 12 deaths and 48 injuries. The Kyiv City Military Administration stated that the total number of casualties remained at 48 as of 9.34 am (0634GMT).

The prosecutor’s office indicated that the attack caused damage across eight districts of Kyiv, including Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, Svyatoshynskyi, and Desnyanskyi.

In Darnytskyi, part of a five-story residential building was destroyed, and rescue teams are searching for people trapped under the debris. Windows in nearby high-rises were shattered, vehicles were damaged, and private homes suffered destruction, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Additionally, the European Union’s ambassador to Ukraine confirmed that the EU Delegation building in Kyiv sustained heavy damage from the shockwave.

