Venezuela accuses US of breaking regional nuclear ban
(MENAFN) Venezuela has accused the United States of violating a regional nuclear prohibition and called on the United Nations to intervene after American warships and a naval submarine were deployed to the Caribbean.
The announcement follows Washington’s earlier movement of three warships and 4,000 Marines toward Venezuela, which the White House said was part of a broader campaign against drug trafficking in Latin America. Media reports indicate that US President Donald Trump has since sent two additional vessels: the guided-missile cruiser USS Erie and the nuclear-powered attack submarine USS Newport News, expected to arrive next week.
In response, Venezuela has mobilized its own warships and drones to monitor its coastline.
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said he had written to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urging him “to restore common sense” and condemning the deployment of US troops and nuclear weapons in the Caribbean basin.
He stated that the US deployments violated the Treaty of Tlatelolco, which prohibits nuclear weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean. Gil rejected Washington’s explanation that the military buildup was intended to combat narcotics, emphasizing that Venezuela is a “territory free of illicit crops.”
On Tuesday, Gil met with the UN Resident Coordinator in Venezuela, Gianluca Rampolla, to express concern about the US military presence in the Caribbean, including the nuclear submarine deployment.
“We discussed the threats from the United States facing the region, which was declared a Zone of Peace in 2014 by CELAC, a recognition ratified by the United Nations,” he said in a Telegram post.
The Venezuelan government has labeled the US deployments as “hostile” and destabilizing, highlighting the already tense relations between Caracas and Washington.
