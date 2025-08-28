Five-Year Road Maintenance Program Covering 10,000 Kilometers Launched

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 28 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Public Works and Housing has announced plans to roll out a comprehensive five-year road maintenance program (2025–2029), following an extensive national survey of more than 10,000 kilometers of roads across the Kingdom.According to ministry spokesperson Omar Al-Muharmeh, the initiative is part of the government's commitment to strengthening Jordan's road infrastructure, a critical driver of economic growth, mobility, and public safety.The plan aims to maintain the sustainability of the national road network, enhance service quality, and ensure safer transportation for citizens and businesses alike.The survey revealed that by the end of 2024, the road network under the ministry's jurisdiction would span 8,661 kilometers: 3,433 km of main roads, 2,304 km of secondary roads, and 2,924 km of rural roads.To ensure a data-driven approach, the ministry conducted a comprehensive technical assessment of over 2,000 km of roads using state-of-the-art technologies. This included laser scanning to assess surface smoothness, ground-penetrating radar to evaluate asphalt layers without excavation, and deflection testing devices to measure structural strength, enabling the development of precise and cost-efficient maintenance plans.Additionally, a satellite-based survey covered 10,603 km of paved roads managed by the ministry, the Greater Amman Municipality, and local municipalities. Findings showed that 15% of main roads, 36% of secondary roads, and 60% of rural roads are in need of varying levels of maintenance. These insights form the scientific foundation of the upcoming plan, which will be financed through the general budget.Al-Muharmeh noted that the ministry is working to secure the required annual funding, estimated in the hundreds of millions of dinars, to implement the program effectively."This initiative reflects our commitment to delivering modern, reliable, and safe infrastructure that supports Jordan's economic ambitions and ensures sustainability for generations to come," he said.