Six Russian Drones Attack Medical Facility In Kherson At Night

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“At night, Russian occupiers carried out a drone attack on one of the medical facilities in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson,” the report said.

As noted, the enemy used six drones. The attack began around 11 p.m. Ten windows and three civilian cars were damaged. It is emphasized that no one was injured.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration also reports on Telegram that yesterday, seven settlements in the Kherson community were hit by enemy strikes. Kherson, Komyshany, Molodizhne, Naddniprianske, Sadove, Prydniprovske, and Antonivka came under fire from Russian artillery and drone terror. In particular, social infrastructure facilities, including administrative buildings and private houses, were damaged and destroyed. As a result of Russian attacks in the Kherson community, one person died and five others were injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, four people were killed and five were injured in the Kherson regio over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression.