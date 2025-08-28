SUTNTIB AB Tewox Begins Construction Of Shopping Centers In Klaipėda District And Vilnius

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The special closed-end real estate investment company AB Tewox (hereinafter –) has started construction of two shopping centers inand, which will house "" stores. The projects are scheduled for completion in

Investments amount to approximately EUR 5 million in Klaipėda and EUR 4.7 million in Vilnius . Both buildings are single-story, with areas of 2,000 sq. m and 1,800 sq. m respectively.

The construction is being carried out by Baltijos pašvaistė , while the projects are being developed by the Investment Company's subsidiaries UAB Lairina and UAB Janonio 27 .

The Investment Company's subsidiary UAB Janonio 27 also began construction a week ago on another site in Klaipėda (Janonio g.) . This site will feature an approximately 2,000 sq. m building that will house a " Lidl " store. The investment is estimated at around EUR 6 million . The project is expected to be completed in 2026 .

