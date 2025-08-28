Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SUTNTIB AB Tewox Begins Construction Of Shopping Centers In Klaipėda District And Vilnius


2025-08-28 05:01:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The special closed-end real estate investment company AB Tewox (hereinafter – the Investment Company ) has started construction of two shopping centers in Klaipėda district (Dituva k.) and in Vilnius (Burbiškių g.) , which will house " Iki " stores. The projects are scheduled for completion in early 2026 .

Investments amount to approximately EUR 5 million in Klaipėda and EUR 4.7 million in Vilnius . Both buildings are single-story, with areas of 2,000 sq. m and 1,800 sq. m respectively.

The construction is being carried out by Baltijos pašvaistė , while the projects are being developed by the Investment Company's subsidiaries UAB Lairina and UAB Janonio 27 .

The Investment Company's subsidiary UAB Janonio 27 also began construction a week ago on another site in Klaipėda (Janonio g.) . This site will feature an approximately 2,000 sq. m building that will house a " Lidl " store. The investment is estimated at around EUR 6 million . The project is expected to be completed in 2026 .

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of Investment Company

...


