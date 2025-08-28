403
Tokyo Stocks Close Thursday in Green
(MENAFN) Tokyo’s stock market closed higher Thursday, propelled by gains in artificial intelligence-linked technology stocks following a bullish earnings report from U.S. semiconductor titan Nvidia Corp.
The Nikkei 225, Japan’s main equity benchmark, climbed 308.52 points, or 0.73%, finishing the day at 42,828.79. The broader Topix index also advanced, rising 20.04 points, or 0.65%, to end at 3,089.78.
Shares tied to AI technologies, including tech giant SoftBank Group Corp., helped lift the Nikkei, with analysts crediting renewed optimism after Nvidia’s results signaled sustained momentum in the high-growth AI sector.
Analysts noted that Nvidia’s strong earnings bolstered investor confidence in the high-growth AI sector, driving demand for related tech stocks.
