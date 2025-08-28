Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tokyo Stocks Close Thursday in Green

Tokyo Stocks Close Thursday in Green


2025-08-28 04:41:54
(MENAFN) Tokyo’s stock market closed higher Thursday, propelled by gains in artificial intelligence-linked technology stocks following a bullish earnings report from U.S. semiconductor titan Nvidia Corp.

The Nikkei 225, Japan’s main equity benchmark, climbed 308.52 points, or 0.73%, finishing the day at 42,828.79. The broader Topix index also advanced, rising 20.04 points, or 0.65%, to end at 3,089.78.

Shares tied to AI technologies, including tech giant SoftBank Group Corp., helped lift the Nikkei, with analysts crediting renewed optimism after Nvidia’s results signaled sustained momentum in the high-growth AI sector.

Analysts noted that Nvidia’s strong earnings bolstered investor confidence in the high-growth AI sector, driving demand for related tech stocks.

MENAFN28082025000045017169ID1109987267

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search