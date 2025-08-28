403
Greece Rolls Out Power Network Overhaul Plan
(MENAFN) Greece’s national electricity distributor, DEDDHE, has announced an ambitious preliminary development plan for 2026-2030, earmarking €4.79 billion (approximately $5.56 billion) to upgrade the country’s power network, boost climate resilience, and accelerate digital transformation, according to local media reports on Wednesday.
The five-year roadmap features over 200 projects aimed at shielding forests from wildfires, relocating at-risk power lines, and rolling out cutting-edge smart technologies, including millions of advanced electricity meters.
Central to the plan are initiatives to reinforce and modernize the grid, expand electricity access for new customers, and install smart meters that allow consumers to track real-time electricity usage and shift consumption to off-peak periods.
DEDDHE also prioritizes climate adaptation efforts by undergrounding and moving power lines in vulnerable urban, peri-urban, and forest zones to reduce wildfire risks and enhance overall system robustness.
In recent years, Greece’s electricity network has suffered from widespread wildfire damage, causing extended outages in impacted regions. The current heatwave has intensified stress on the grid, driving demand to peak levels and challenging its ability to deliver a stable supply.
(Exchange rate: 1 euro = 1.16 U.S. dollars)
