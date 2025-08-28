EQS-News: Asklepios Kliniken / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

Asklepios Group sees stable development in first half, set for closer cooperation within hospital network

28.08.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Consolidated revenues of EUR 3,148.1 million

Consolidated net income for the period (EAT) of EUR 86.3 million Total investment in first half of EUR 160.9 million

Hamburg, 28 August 2025

Despite the still challenging policy and economic environment, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA reported a stable operating performance in the first half of 2025. The Group continued its strategic initiatives to ensure delivery of medical care and operating performance through efficiency gains, investments in digital infrastructure as well as quality standards.

During the period from January to June 2025, 1,931,218 patients were treated in the healthcare facilities of the Asklepios Group (6M 2024: 1,818,146). The Group generated revenues of EUR 3,148.1 million (6M 2024: EUR 2,902.6 million).

In what continues to be a challenging market environment with rising material costs and employee expenses, some of the cost increases were offset – thanks in particular to the close cooperation within the Group. Consolidated net income for the period after taxes and levies (EAT) stood at EUR 86.3 million (6M 2024: EUR 74.1 million), with the EAT, at 2.7%, remaining roughly at the previous year's level (6M 2024: 2.6%).

Marco Walker, CEO of Asklepios Kliniken:“In the first half, the Asklepios Group has once again proven that we perform successfully also in difficult market conditions. Our efforts geared towards steadfastly pursuing our transformation course early on, consistently exploiting synergies and making targeted investments in digitalisation are paying off. Together with Mediclin AG and Rhön-Klinikum AG, we provide the highest standard of medical care every day at our around 160 healthcare facilities under economically sustainable conditions.”

Joachim Gemmel, CEO of Asklepios Kliniken:“Early on, we recognised the changes in the healthcare system as an opportunity. With our focus on patient-oriented medicine, we put the health of our patients first, not case numbers. This approach is rigorously followed in all the services we provide covering prevention, diagnosis, treatment and after-care. At the same time we will grow even closer together as a Group in future to continue being a reliable partner in providing patients with the best possible care.”

About Asklepios

Asklepios Kliniken is one of the established operators of private hospitals and healthcare facilities within the German healthcare system. The hospital Group's primary focus is on providing patients with qualified care through its high standards of quality, innovation and social responsibility. The Group currently operates around 160 healthcare facilities in Germany, including acute care hospitals, university hospitals, specialised clinics, psychiatric and forensic facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, nursing homes and medical care centres. During financial year 2024, around 3.6 million patients were treated at the Asklepios` healthcare facilities. The Company employs more than 70,000 persons.

IR contact:

Sarah Ludwig

Head of Investor Relations

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA

Debusweg 3 - 61462 Königstein-Falkenstein

Tel.: +49 6174 90-1172

PR contact:

Rune Hoffmann

Head of Corporate Communications & Marketing

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rübenkamp 226 - 22307 Hamburg

Tel.: +49 40 1818-82 6630

Fax: +49 40 1818-82 6639

