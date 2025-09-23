Gujarat: Free Health Checks For Women Organised In Valsad Under 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan'

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 23 (IANS) Since the launch of 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', the scheme is witnessing overwhelming participation of women, who are enrolling themselves to get benefits of the special health check-up camps, being organised under the campaign.

In Gujarat's Valsad, the District Health Department on Tuesday held many special health camps for conducting routine check-ups of women, lactating mothers as well as children.

Special health camps were organised at all community health centres, primary health centres, and government hospitals in the district.

A large number of women, lactating mothers, and children got their health check-ups done, received medical counselling and childcare services, free of cost.

A couple of beneficiaries, who attended these medical camps, also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Gujarat government.

They said that such camps not only cater to poor and marginalised families but are also raising health awareness among poor and tribal women.

Notably, the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' was launched on September 17, 2025, by Prime Minister Modi on his 75th birthday.

The scheme aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across India by improving access, quality of care, and health awareness.

The campaign aligns with PM Modi's vision of empowering communities through better healthcare.

It also encourages active participation from private hospitals, healthcare professionals, and local communities.

Notably, the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' is witnessing active participation across India, with lakhs of women, children and families benefitting from comprehensive health services.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare commends the tireless efforts of healthcare workers, state governments, local bodies, and community organisations whose active participation is driving the success of this Abhiyaan. With continued collective efforts till October 2, 2025, the campaign aims to ensure "Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar" – healthy women, strong family, and a resilient nation.

As of September 20, 2025, more than 2.83 lakh health camps (screening and speciality camps) have been held under the Abhiyaan, registering a footfall of more than 76 lakh citizens nationwide.