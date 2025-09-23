Qatar Cabinet Approves Reduced Working Hours For Qatari Mothers In Government Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Council of Ministers has approved a proposal submitted by the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau to reduce official working hours for Qatari mothers and mothers of Qatari children employed in government entities, according to a post on X by the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau.

Following the success of a pilot project aimed at enhancing work-life balance, the decision adopted during the Cabinet's 28th meeting of 2025, reflects Qatar's efforts to support families and strengthen the role of women in the workplace while ensuring greater flexibility. In line with this, Circular No. (6) of 2025 was issued today by the President of the Bureau.

According to the decision, eligible female employees will be permitted to leave work two hours before the end of the official working day during specific periods of the academic year.

These include mid-year school vacations, mid-term examinations for both the first and second semesters, as well as mid-year and end-of-year examinations.

The Bureau clarified that the new regulation will not apply to employees working in entities whose nature of work requires continuous operations until the official end of the working day.

This step comes as part of Qatar's ongoing initiatives to promote more flexible work practices, support Qatari families, and reinforce the balance between professional responsibilities and family life.