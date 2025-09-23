Publicis Groupe Middle East Acquires Chain Reaction To Accelerate Its Marketing Transformation Footprint

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE,September 2025 – Publicis Groupe Middle East has acquired Chain Reaction, a leading independent digital marketing agency in the region, in a strategic move to reinforce its performance marketing, content, and experience design leadership and capabilities. This acquisition strengthens Publicis Groupe Middle East's position in two key markets, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, while expanding its ability to deliver agile, data-driven solutions for businesses of all sizes, from ambitious SMEs to leading multinational brands.

With a legacy of 15 years and a team of more than 190 digital experts, Chain Reaction brings award-winning expertise across performance marketing, digital media, data, creative, technology, production, and marketing consultancy. As a fully integrated digital agency, its regional knowledge and innovative approach will further enhance Publicis Groupe Middle East's ability to drive measurable results for clients.

This strategic expansion reinforces Publicis Groupe Middle East's commitment to future-proofing businesses with agile, performance-driven digital marketing solutions. The acquisition of Chain Reaction strengthens the Power of One approach, seamlessly integrating creative, media, and technology to meet the evolving needs of multinational clients and SMEs with greater efficiency and scale.

The move also enhances Publicis' delivery and execution capabilities by expanding its network of specialised talent hubs across the region, improving flexibility and efficiency, and enabling more effective and agile solutions for clients. Additionally, Chain Reaction's podcast and recording studios further support scaling content production, leading to a more robust and diversified offering.

“This acquisition is a significant step in our ongoing transformation and growth strategy,” said Bassel Kakish, Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey.“The integration of Chain Reaction further enhances our Power of One proposition and accelerates our connected media model, a data-driven approach that seamlessly integrates media, technology, and creative to drive performance. This positions us to meet the dynamic needs of the market, scale our talent expertise, and provide comprehensive, agile solutions that drive long-term success for our clients.”

Saif Jarad, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Chain Reaction, said,“By joining Publicis Groupe Middle East, we're joining forces with a global leader that shares our values, our culture, and our vision for the future of this industry. The journey of building Chain Reaction over the past 15 years has been fueled with innovation, growth and resilience, and we are excited to begin a new chapter that will accelerate this growth, expand our capabilities and empower our talented teams to deliver even greater impact for our clients.”

About Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey:

Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey (ME&T) is a regional leader in marketing, communication, and digital business transformation. Through its world-class brands and the ability to architect, build and orchestrate end-to-end solutions, Publicis Groupe ME&T is uniquely positioned to help clients unlock growth in the platform world through the intersection of data, creativity, media and technology. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE but present across eight markets across the Middle East and North Africa, Publicis Groupe ME&T brings together 3,600 minds with expertise in data, technology, media, strategy, creativity and business transformation.

About Chain Reaction:

Chain Reaction is the Middle East's leading digital marketing agency, with a team of 190+ experts and a presence of 15 years across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt. The agency unites strategic marketing consultancy, innovative digital solutions, and award-winning creative under one mission: to empower ambitious brands and future-focused organizations to achieve sustainable growth and digital excellence. With deep regional knowledge and cutting-edge technology, Chain Reaction delivers integrated services in performance marketing, social media consultancy, data analytics, and creative-driving real business impact through award-winning campaigns, precision, and measurable performance.