EQS-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Aurubis commissions steam accumulator system in Lünen, one of Europe's largest multimetal recycling sites

28.08.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aurubis commissions steam accumulator system in Lünen, one of Europe's largest multimetal recycling sites

Annual reduction of 2 million m3 of natural gas and 5,000 tons of CO 2 Investments of about € 10 million; EBITDA contribution of over € 1 million per year Lünen/Hamburg - August 28, 2025 - Aurubis AG has reached another milestone for more climate-friendly metal production with the successful commissioning of a new steam accumulator system at the Lünen site. The multimetal recycler invested approximately € 10 million in the system, which significantly boosts energy efficiency but also saves about 5,000 tons of CO2 annually. The system consists of four high-pressure steam accumulators and enables excess steam generated in copper production from our furnaces' waste heat to be stored for later use as needed. The stored steam is used as process steam in production; furthermore, it supplies the plant's heating infrastructure, including in the administrative building. This eliminates the need to generate additional steam with natural gas. Aurubis will considerably reduce the use of natural gas-powered fire-tube boilers as a result. The Lünen site will save a total of about 2 million cubic meters1) of natural gas annually - equivalent to the annual consumption of around 1,000 single-family homes. The investment was completed within the budget and time frame, and will pay off from an economic perspective as well: The new system will contribute over € 1 million to the Aurubis Group's operating result (EBITDA) each year. “With the completion of the steam accumulator system, we are sending a strong signal for sustainable industrial production - in the region and beyond,” Aurubis Lünen Plant Manager Verena von Weiss said.“The project demonstrates that climate protection and industrial innovation can go hand in hand. It is a central element of our CO2 strategy on site.” COO Multimetal Recycling Inge Hofkens emphasized:“The new steam accumulator system impressively shows how we at Aurubis align energy efficiency, profitability and climate protection - especially in light of rising energy costs. At the same time, we are enhancing our competitiveness and making a concrete contribution to the energy transition.” The system supports Aurubis' Group-wide climate targets of reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 50 % by 2030. Note on funding: The project was funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWE) through the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (BAFA). 1) Normal cubic meters About Aurubis Lünen The Lünen site is one of the largest multimetal recycling sites in Europe and the recycling specialist for complex raw materials in the Aurubis Group. The site processes recycling raw materials and e-scrap containing copper into strategically relevant metals such as high-purity copper, nickel, tin and lead in a multistage process. The plant has about 700 employees and is among the most efficient and state-of-the-art secondary copper production plants worldwide.

Aurubis - Metals for Progress Aurubis AG is a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide. The company processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues into metals of the highest quality. Aurubis produces more than 1 million tons of copper cathodes annually, and from them a variety of products such as wire rod, continuous cast shapes, profiles, and flat rolled products made of copper and copper alloys. Aurubis produces a number of other metals as well, including precious metals, selenium, lead, nickel, tin and zinc. The portfolio also includes additional products such as sulfuric acid and iron silicate. Sustainability is a fundamental part of the Aurubis strategy.“Aurubis responsibly transforms raw materials into value” - following this maxim, the company integrates sustainable conduct and business activities into the corporate culture. This involves a careful approach to natural resources, responsible social and ecological conduct in everyday business, and sensible, healthy growth. Aurubis has around 7,100 employees, production sites in Europe and the US, and an extensive distribution network around the world. Aurubis shares are part of the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange and are listed in the MDAX, the Global Challenges Index (GCX), and the STOXX Europe 600. More information at

28.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Aurubis AG Hovestrasse 50 20539 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78 Fax: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0006766504 WKN: 676650 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2190040

End of News EQS News Service