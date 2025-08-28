403
Several Palestinians, Including Mother And Child, Martyred In Occupation Strikes On Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Three Palestinians, including a woman and her child, were martyred on Thursday in Israeli occupation shelling of Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip and Al-Rimal neighborhood west of Gaza City.
The Palestinian news agency (WAFA) said that a woman and her child were martyred when the Israeli occupation bombed a home in Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, one civilian was martyred and others were injured when the occupation bombed a residential apartment near the Palestine Tower on Al-Shuhada Street in Al-Rimal neighborhood west of Gaza City, local sources said.
Several injuries were reported as Israeli fighter jets struck a tent for displaced people in the Al-Shati refugee camp west of the city, at a time Israeli artillery fired shells toward Street 8 south of Gaza City, with no injuries reported.
In Khan Younis, a Palestinian man was martyred following an Israeli airstrike in the city center. Meanwhile, a child was injured as Israeli forces bombed a displacement tent in Badr Camp in northern Al-Shati. Artillery also shelled a house belonging to a family in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.
Since Oct. 7, 2023, the occupation has been committing genocide in Gaza, including killing, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, ignoring all international appeals and orders from the International Court of Justice to halt it.
The genocide has left 62,819 martyred, 158,629 wounded, most of them children and women, more than 9,000 missing, hundreds of thousands displaced, and a famine that has killed 303 Palestinians, including 117 children Gaza Gaza Strip
