Onam 2025: Amul Recreates Viral 'Aura Farming' Video Netizens Say 'Vibe Is Missing'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Riding on the back of another trend, Amul is marking Kerala's auspicious regional festival, Onam, in style this year with a recreation of the viral 'aura farming' boat racing dance.

The trend, started by an 11-year-old Indonesian boy named Rayyan Arkan Dikha, took the Internet by storm earlier this year.

The Amul girl can be seen wearing traditional Kerala attire and a pair of cool sunglasses in the video. Like Dikha, the Amul girl also braced social media feeds with the coolest possible dance steps while balancing on the tip of a long racing boat.

However, Amul's choice of music was different. For their ad video, they chose traditional Kerala tunes.

Amul captioned the video:“Ee Onam On Aavatte, Aaghoshangalude Aura Koodattem,” which loosely translates to,“Let the aura of joy come together on this Onam.”

Check Amul's 'aura farming' video here: Here's how the netizens reacted:

Netizens loved the Amul ad for Onam, but still found that the vibe of the“aura farming” dance was missing.

“Without the OG track, the vibe is missing. Good animation though,” a netizen said.

However, social media users were ready to overlook the minor hiccup and said,“Amul ads are always amusing and leave a lasting laugh or a smile.”

Another added,“Always been a fan of Amul ads, but this one... wow onnum parayan ilaaa,”

“We got Amul Girl Aura Farming before GTA6 ,” a user said.

“You guys have killed like always. Best usual of trend. Marketing team,” hailed one user.“Everybody is a gangster at making ads until the real gangster arrives!” added another user.

“Thank you for keeping the ad industry wholesome,” said a user.

“Putting the 'A' in aura,” a user quipped. Another said,“Aura farming this onam.”

When is Onam 2025?

Onam is a ten-day festival celebrated in the Chingam month of the Malayalam calendar, which typically falls between August and September. The festivities begin on Atham day, when Atham Nakshatra is present, and last for 10 days, culminating on Thiruvonam, the main day.

According to Drikpanchang, in 2025, Onam celebrations started on Tuesday, 26 August and will end on Friday, 5 September.

Onam 2025: Mythological significance

Onam marks the return of the then-King Mahabali or Maveli, who was known as a generous and virtuous ruler, according to Mythology. During his reign, the kingdom thrived so much that the devas grew jealous, partly because King Mahabali was an asura, a member of a clan who were enemies of the devas. As a result, they sent Lord Vishnu, disguised as Vamana (a dwarf), to King Mahabali.

The generous king Mahabali offered Vaman three feet of land. As Vamana measured, he grew so large that he measured all worlds in two steps. With nowhere else to place his third step, Mahabali asked him to place it on his head.

Pleased by his benevolence, Vamana blessed Mahabali by allowing him to visit his subjects once a year, an occasion celebrated as Onam by all Keralites.