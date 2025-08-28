403
South Korea’s Real Wages Post Increase in June
(MENAFN) South Korea’s inflation-adjusted wages continued their upward trend in June, marking the fourth consecutive monthly increase, driven by steady nominal wage growth amid moderating inflation, according to data released Thursday by the Ministry of Employment and Labor.
The real monthly average wage—which factors in the impact of consumer prices—rose 0.7% year-on-year in June. This followed gains of 1.1% in March, 0.6% in April, and 0.5% in May, highlighting a sustained recovery in workers’ purchasing power.
At the same time, the nominal per-capita monthly average wage for employees at businesses with at least one regular worker increased 2.8% compared to the same period last year, reaching 3,971,000 won (approximately 2,860 U.S. dollars). This marks an acceleration from the 2.5% year-over-year rise recorded in May.
The continued improvement in real wages signals that employee income growth is beginning to outpace inflation—a reversal from prior months when rising consumer prices eroded wage gains.
Economists are closely watching wage dynamics in South Korea, as real income growth is a key indicator of consumer spending strength and broader economic resilience. Sustained wage increases could offer critical support to domestic demand amid ongoing global uncertainty and soft exports.
While the gains remain modest, labor analysts see the four-month streak of positive real wage growth as a potential turning point. Still, officials remain cautious, noting that wage improvements are not evenly distributed across sectors and employee types.
The data released Thursday covers firms with one or more regular employees and does not include temporary or gig workers, who often face more volatile income conditions.
No official commentary accompanied the release, but the Ministry is expected to issue its next quarterly wage and labor report in September.
