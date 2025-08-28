Azerbaijan To Bury Remains Of Three Soldiers Missing Since First Garabagh War
The remains of three Azerbaijani servicemen, previously listed as missing in action during the First Karabakh War, have been identified and will be laid to rest, Azernews reports, citing the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons.
The fallen soldiers are Rizvan Gara oglu Hajiyev, Sumbat Nudrat oglu Aliyev, and Natiq Zeynal oglu Karimov.
According to the commission, the funerals will take place tomorrow: the remains of Rizvan Hajiyev will be interred at 1:00 p.m. in the Gojali village cemetery of Kurdamir district; Sumbat Aliyev will be buried at 2:00 p.m. in the Ashaghi Kurdmahudlu village cemetery of Fuzuli district; and Natiq Karimov will be laid to rest at 4:00 p.m. in the Oncalli village cemetery of Gakh district.
The identification and dignified burial of those who fell during the First Garabagh War continues to bring long-awaited closure to families after more than three decades.
