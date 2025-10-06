Chef Surender Mohan Returns To Jamavar Doha With Exclusive Culinary Creations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sheraton Grand Doha stands as an iconic landmark of Qatari hospitality, combining timeless luxury with its prime location on the Doha Corniche.

Among its signature destinations is Jamavar Doha, which has established itself as one of the region's leading fine Indian restaurants, earning a Michelin star in December 2024.

Recently, the restaurant welcomed Michelin-starred Chef Surender Mohan (pictured) for an exclusive visit, during which he curated an innovative tasting menu that reflected his philosophy of blending authenticity with creativity.

“Indian cuisine is rich in traditions and flavors. I draw inspiration from its regional diversity and from historic royal family recipes.

“My goal is to present this authenticity with a modern spirit, using contemporary techniques so that each dish tells a story of heritage elevated into refined artistry,” Chef Surender Mohan said.

Regarding Jamavar restaurants in London, Dubai, and Doha earning Michelin stars, he said,“Success comes from our commitment to quality and innovation while staying true to the identity of Indian cuisine.

“We pay close attention to detail-from selecting ingredients to presentation. Above all, it is the passion of our team, working together with one spirit that creates such an exceptional experience.”

Chef Surender Mohan's visit to Jamavar Doha was more than a culinary event-it was a celebration of artistry that fuses Indian heritage with a modern touch.

With the support of Sheraton Grand Doha, Jamavar continues to cement its position as a distinguished dining destination, offering unforgettable experiences that bring global flavours to life.