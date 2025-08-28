Azerbaijan And Venezuela Reaffirm Commitment To Expand Bilateral Cooperation
On August 27, 2025, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Ruslan Rzayev, presented his credentials to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Azernews reports.
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Venezuela noted in a statement that during the meeting, Ambassador Rzayev conveyed the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev to Nicolas Maduro. In response, the Venezuelan leader expressed gratitude and asked the ambassador to deliver his greetings to the President of Azerbaijan.
Recalling with satisfaction his previous visits to Baku, President Maduro thanked President Aliyev once again for the warm hospitality he received during those visits.
The sides exchanged views on strengthening bilateral ties and underlined the importance of continuing successful cooperation within international organizations, particularly the Non-Aligned Movement. They also discussed opportunities to deepen collaboration in the fields of economy, trade, energy, tourism, and other areas.
