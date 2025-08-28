Russia's Attack On Kyiv Claims Eight Lives, Zelensky Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

He stated that rubble clearance is ongoing at a regular residential building hit by the strike.

“Another massive attack against our cities and communities. Killings again. Tragically, at least eight people have already been confirmed dead. One of them is a child. My condolences to all their families and loved ones,” the President said.

Zelensky emphasized that people may still be trapped under the rubble, with dozens injured.

“These Russian missiles and attack drones today are a clear response to everyone in the world who, for weeks and months, has been calling for a ceasefire and for real diplomacy. Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table. It chooses to continue killing instead of ending the war. And this means that Russia still does not fear the consequences. Russia still takes advantage of the fact that at least part of the world turns a blind eye to murdered children and seeks excuses for Putin,” the head of state said.

He added:“We expect a reaction from China to what is going on. China has repeatedly called for not expanding the war and for a ceasefire. Yet this is not happening because of Russia. We expect a reaction from Hungary. The death of children should definitely stir far greater emotions than anything else. We expect a response from everyone in the world who has called for peace but now more often stays silent rather than taking principled position.”

Zelensky stressed that it is time for new, tough sanctions against Russia for all its actions.

“All deadlines have already been broken, dozens of opportunities for diplomacy ruined. Russia must feel accountable for every strike, for every day of this war. Eternal memory to all victims of Russia!” the President concluded.

