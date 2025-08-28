Uzbekistan, Japan's Mitsui Mull Over New Co-Op Opportunities Amid Industrial Growth

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, Shokhrukh Gulamov, and Vice President of Japan's Mitsui & Co., Yoshiaki Takemasu, discussed prospects for expanding strategic cooperation, Trend reports via the ministry.

The sides reviewed the progress of joint initiatives in the fields of energy, building materials production, and infrastructure development. They also considered new investment opportunities in geology and urban development.

Mitsui & Co. is one of the world's largest multinational corporations and a core member of the Mitsui Group. The company operates more than 500 subsidiaries and maintains 126 offices across 62 countries, with projects spanning machinery, energy, chemicals, mining, and metallurgy.

Meanwhile, according to the country's Statistics Agency, Uzbekistan's industrial output reached 575.6 trillion sums ($46 billion) in the first seven months of 2025, which is 6.5 percent higher compared to the same period last year.