Mt. Shinmoe In Southwestern Japan Erupts, Spews Plume 5,500M Above Crater
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mt. Shinmoe on the southwestern Japan main island of Kyushu erupted Thursday, spewing a plume of ash 5,500 meters above the crater.
The eruption that occurred this morning sent volcanic material 5,000 meters above the volcano's peak for the first time since July 3, Japan News Agency (Kyodo) said, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The agency maintained the level 3 alert on a scale of 5, calling on the public to refrain from approaching the crater in both Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.
Mt. Shinmoe, straddling the two prefectures and one of 50 constantly monitored active volcanoes in Japan, erupted on June 22 for the first time since June 2018 Volcano Mt. Shinmoe Kyushu
