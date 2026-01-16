Uzbekistan, Pakistan Agree On Mou To Boost Agricultural Research Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbekistan and Pakistan have agreed to develop and sign a memorandum of understanding to advance research and innovation cooperation in the agricultural sector, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Agriculture.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Jamshid Abduzukhurov, and Syed Murtaza Hassan Andrabi, Chairman of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), held as part of the Uzbek delegation's visit to Pakistan.

The discussions centered on the integration of scientific research and innovative methodologies within agriculture, emphasizing the practical application of advanced technologies and best practices.

The Uzbek delegation reviewed the operations of Pakistan's National Agricultural Research Center, which included an array of initiatives such as breeding programs, aeroponic seed potato production, olive cultivation projects, livestock research facilities, plant genetic resource studies, food technology advancements, and pest control research. The center's state-of-the-art laboratories were lauded as a prime example of effective collaboration between science and industry.

Particular focus was given to expanding cooperation in seed production and breeding, the exchange of genetic resources, the implementation of joint research initiatives, and the training of agricultural specialists.

Livestock cooperation was also identified as a key area for development. The parties agreed to facilitate the exchange of expertise concerning high-productivity goat breeds, which achieve milk yields of up to 10 liters per day and live weight gains of up to 80 kilograms, with an emphasis on adapting these breeds to Uzbekistan's climatic conditions.

In parallel, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Pakistan reached $434.4 million from January through November 2025, marking a 16.9% increase compared to the same period in 2024 ($371.5 million). When compared to the period from January to November 2023, which saw a turnover of $356.0 million, the figure reflects a 22.0% growth, underscoring the sustained expansion of economic relations between the two countries.