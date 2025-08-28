403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Drops USD 1.02 To USD 70.65 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil dropped by USD 1.02 to USD 70.65 per barrel (pb) on Wednesday, compared to USD 71.67 pb on Tuesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Thursday.
In global markets, Brent crude increased by 83 cents to USD 68.05 pb, while West Texas Intermediate also went up by 90 cents to USD 64.15 pb. (end)
km
In global markets, Brent crude increased by 83 cents to USD 68.05 pb, while West Texas Intermediate also went up by 90 cents to USD 64.15 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment