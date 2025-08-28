Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Drops USD 1.02 To USD 70.65 Pb

2025-08-28 03:05:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil dropped by USD 1.02 to USD 70.65 per barrel (pb) on Wednesday, compared to USD 71.67 pb on Tuesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Thursday.
In global markets, Brent crude increased by 83 cents to USD 68.05 pb, while West Texas Intermediate also went up by 90 cents to USD 64.15 pb. (end)
