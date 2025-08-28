Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rising Risk To China's Covert Iran Oil Lifeline

Rising Risk To China's Covert Iran Oil Lifeline


2025-08-28 02:01:17
(MENAFN- Asia Times) What would happen if Iranian oil – a heavily sanctioned but vital supply for China – suddenly stopped flowing?

US pressure and the possible“snapback” of UN sanctions could choke off Iran's clandestine crude exports, testing Beijing's energy security, raising costs for its industry and dealing a financial blow to Tehran in a high-stakes geopolitical showdown.

Iran's oil exports have rebounded sharply in recent years despite US sanctions over its nuclear program. After plunging to a 40-year low of about 0.4 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2020, exports recovered to roughly 1.4 mbpd in 2023 and peaked near 1.5 mbpd in 2024.

However, this has since seen a reduction in 2025 following regional crises, with sales decreasing again. Despite this volatility, China's dominance as a buyer remains absolute, purchasing roughly 90% of Iran's total exports.

To entice buyers, Iran sells its oil at steep discounts on market rates. In late 2023, its flagship crude traded at about $13 per barrel below the Brent benchmark, according to Reuters, a staggering 15% discount that saved Chinese buyers an estimated $10 billion in 2023 on their total sanctioned oil imports.

This trade is facilitated by a“dark fleet” of tankers that disguise their origin, often relabeling Iranian crude as Malaysian. As a result, while China's official customs data shows no imports from Iran, its imports from“Malaysia” have surged far beyond that country's actual production capacity, revealing the scale of this clandestine trade.

Table 1: Iran's crude oil exports and China's share (2020–2025)

Year Total Exports (mbpd) Share to China (%) Share to Others (%) Average Discount to Brent (%)
2020 0.4 ~80% ~20% ~10% (est.)
2021 ~0.6 (est.) ~85% (est.) ~15% ~10–12% (est.)
2022 0.9 ~85% (est.) ~15% ~10% (est.)
2023 1.4 ≈90% ≈10% ~15%
2024 1.5 ≈90% ≈10% ~12% (est.)
2025 (est.) 1.3 (decreased) ~90% ~10% ~14% (est.)

· Sources: EIA, OPEC, Reuters, market analysis reports

MENAFN28082025000159011032ID1109986049

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search