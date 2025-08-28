Mineral Biosciences Goes Into Private Labeling For Turnkey Fulvic Acid

Arizona operation offering flavored or non-flavored fulvic acid in liquid form

GOODYEAR, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the leader in Fulvic & Humic acids producer for raw materials, Mineral BioSciences has invested in a turnkey liquid bottling line that provides capabilities for 16 oz & 32 oz bottles with private labeling opportunities.Mineral Biosciences CEO Luke Blotsky comments:“ Over the years, clients have continually asked why we don't have both these products available in small packaging for personal use. The challenge has always been with contract manufacturers wanting such high bottle runs when placing orders with them. Now, with our new bottling line, we can take orders as low as 500 bottles or larger allowing the smaller client to launch their brand into the market.“Fulvic & Humic acids are extracted from ancient nutrient rich soils and formulated to supply the optimum amount of fulvic, humic and essential minerals our body needs.Fulvic acid penetrates directly to the powerhouse of our cells (the mitochondria) to improve cellular metabolism, vitality and performance all supporting Cellular Health.Humic acids play a crucial role in Gut Health. Helps restore microbial balance, detoxes chemicals that cause leaky gut and supports Cell Health.For more information: or 1-623-932-1522

