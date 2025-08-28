Kyiv Region Targeted By Russian Drones, Missiles, Injuries Reported
“A massive enemy attack on Kyiv region with drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Ordinary civilian settlements in the region came under fire. Unfortunately, there is at least one injured person as a result of the attack,” the post reads.
According to Mykola Kalashnyk, in Fastiv district, a 33-year-old man reportedly sustained lacerations to the chest and right shin. He has been hospitalized.
Consequences of the attack have already been recorded in two districts of the region. In Brovary district, a private house and an apartment were damaged. In Fastiv district, another private house was damaged.
The enemy attack is still ongoing, Kalashnyk added, with more details to follow.Read also: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region throughout day, casualties reported
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's capital was also targeted by Russian drones and ballistic missiles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment