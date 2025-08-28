Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyiv Region Targeted By Russian Drones, Missiles, Injuries Reported


2025-08-28 12:05:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported in a Telegram post by Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

“A massive enemy attack on Kyiv region with drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Ordinary civilian settlements in the region came under fire. Unfortunately, there is at least one injured person as a result of the attack,” the post reads.

According to Mykola Kalashnyk, in Fastiv district, a 33-year-old man reportedly sustained lacerations to the chest and right shin. He has been hospitalized.

Consequences of the attack have already been recorded in two districts of the region. In Brovary district, a private house and an apartment were damaged. In Fastiv district, another private house was damaged.

The enemy attack is still ongoing, Kalashnyk added, with more details to follow.

Read also: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region throughout day, casualties reported

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's capital was also targeted by Russian drones and ballistic missiles.

