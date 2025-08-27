Khadim Ba, a Non-Executive Director at DerMond Oil & Gas

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent legal experts and rights monitors are raising concerns over the ongoing detention and judicial treatment of Senegalese businessman Khadim Ba, pointing to repeated irregularities in due process that they say risk undermining both human rights protections and investor confidence.

Mr. Ba, a Non-Executive Director at DerMond Oil & Gas, has been held for months under conditions that independent analysts argue violate internationally recognized fair trial standards. His case is drawing attention not only within Senegal but also among international organizations monitoring governance and transparency across Africa.

According to court records and statements from his legal counsel:



He was denied access to lawyers during interrogations and pressured to sign a confession.

His first hearing occurred eight months after detention.

Court-appointed experts have raised doubts about the accusations.

Provisional release requests have been consistently denied, despite contradictory findings. Motions and appeals have faced significant delays, hindering defense preparation.

Observers note that these practices appear inconsistent with Senegal's obligations under the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which guarantee fair trial rights and protection against arbitrary detention.

The case unfolds at a time when Senegal's government is actively encouraging international investment, presenting the country as a reliable partner with a strong regulatory framework. Analysts caution that judicial inconsistencies such as those highlighted in Mr. Ba's case could erode that credibility and impact broader investor confidence.

RESTORE Worldwide, Inc., a U.S.-based non-profit best known for its international medical missions and partnerships in Africa, has voiced concern, emphasizing that transparent governance and respect for the rule of law are critical foundations for sustainable development and international cooperation.

“The credibility of a nation's institutions, including its judiciary, is inseparable from its ability to attract and sustain investment and social progress,” said Dr. Michael K. Obeng, Founder of RESTORE Worldwide.“As an organization working across borders, we know that fairness and transparency build trust not only among investors, but also among communities that depend on equitable access to essential services.”

Dr. Obeng, who has also engaged in advisory work with international institutions including the United Nations, underscored that the handling of cases such as Mr. Ba's is a matter of major concern, not only from a human rights standpoint, but also for the principles of fairness, transparency, and accountability that RESTORE stands for globally.

Rights observers warn that without urgent corrective action, Senegal's handling of the case could have lasting implications for its rule-of-law reputation, undermining both governance reforms and international partnerships the country is actively courting.

