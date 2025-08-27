Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) Investor Webinar Presentation


2025-08-27 11:15:09
Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to invite shareholders to attend an investor webinar on MarketOpen Direct Connect to be held on Wednesday, 3 rd September 2025, 11:00am AWST/ 13.00pm AEST.
Allister Caird, Head of Critical Minerals and Julian Woodcock, Technical Director will provide a Company Update on the company's Mojave Critical Minerals Project, the transformational partnership to fast-track antimony processing in the USA and participate in a Q&A.
This webinar can be viewed live via zoom & you register for FREE via the link below.
A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.
Nathan Lude Chairman Locksley Resources Limited T: +61 8 9481 0389

