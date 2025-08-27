Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) Investor Webinar Presentation

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to invite shareholders to attend an investor webinar on MarketOpen Direct Connect to be held on Wednesday, 3 rd September 2025, 11:00am AWST/ 13.00pm AEST.

Allister Caird, Head of Critical Minerals and Julian Woodcock, Technical Director will provide a Company Update on the company's Mojave Critical Minerals Project, the transformational partnership to fast-track antimony processing in the USA and participate in a Q&A.

This webinar can be viewed live via zoom & you register for FREE via the link below.

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.

Nathan Lude Chairman Locksley Resources Limited T: +61 8 9481 0389