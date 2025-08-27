403
NVIDIA Revenues Top USD 46.7 Bln In Q2-'25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The US technology co. NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported revenue for the second quarter ended July 27, 2025, of USD 46.7 billion, up six percent from the previous quarter and up 56 percent from a year ago.
NVIDIA's Blackwell Data Center revenue grew 17 percent sequentially, a statement from the California-based company said on Wednesday.
There were no H20 sales to China-based customers in the second quarter. NVIDIA benefited from a USD 180 million release of previously reserved H20 inventory, from approximately USD 650 million in unrestricted H20 sales to a customer outside of China.
For the quarter, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins were 72.4 percent and 72.7 percent, respectively.
Excluding the USD 180 million release, non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter would have been 72.3 percent.
For the quarter, GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were USD 1.08 and USD 1.05, respectively. Excluding the USD 180 million release and related tax impact, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the quarter would have been USD 1.04.
"Blackwell is the AI platform the world has been waiting for, delivering an exceptional generational leap - production of Blackwell Ultra is ramping at full speed, and demand is extraordinary," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.
"NVIDIA NVLink rack-scale computing is revolutionary, arriving just in time as reasoning AI models drive orders-of-magnitude increases in training and inference performance. The AI race is on, and Blackwell is the platform at its center," Huang added.
During the first half of fiscal 2026, NVIDIA returned USD 24.3 billion to shareholders in the form of shares repurchased and cash dividends.
As of the end of the second quarter, the company had USD 14.7 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization.
On August 26, 2025, the Board of Directors approved an additional USD 60.0 billion to the Company's share repurchase authorization, without expiration.
NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on October 2, 2025, to all shareholders of record on September 11, 2025.
On NVIDIA's outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the statement said the revenue is expected to be USD 54.0 billion, plus or minus two percent.
The company has not assumed any H20 shipments to China in the outlook.
GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 73.3 percent and 73.5 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.
The company continues to expect to exit the year with non-GAAP gross margins in the mid-70 percent range.
GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately USD 5.9 billion and USD 4.2 billion, respectively.
Full year fiscal 2026 operating expense growth is expected to be in the high-30 percent range.
GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are expected to be an income of approximately USD 500 million, excluding gains and losses from non-marketable and publicly-held equity securities.
GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be 16.5 percent, plus or minus one percent, excluding any discrete items. (end)
