QIFF 2026: Qatar's Biggest Food Festival Returns Kiosk Registration Now Open

Doha: Qatar's favourite food event is making a comeback! The 15th edition of the Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) is set to take place from January 14 to 24, 2026, at the 974 Stadium precinct, according to the Qatar Tourism website.

Organised by Visit Qatar, QIFF is the country's largest culinary celebration and a flagship initiative by Qatar Tourism. This popular gastronomic event highlights the rich diversity of Qatar's food, beverage, and hospitality scene, bringing together delicious eats, live entertainment, family-friendly fun, and activities for all ages.

Every year, thousands of people visit to enjoy a mix of local and international flavours, cooking shows by top chefs, workshops, and fun food challenges.

With just a few months to go, registrations are now open for those interested in operating kiosks at the upcoming festival. Home businesses, local restaurants, and international food outlets can apply online through the Qatar Tourism website. Applicants need to provide some basic details, along with a copy of their company registration and health certificate.



Last year's edition welcomed more than 365,000 visitors and featured over 180 vendors, including food from around the world. Some of the popular attractions included the QIFF Ring with food competitions, a Cooking Studio with live demos by chefs, and the Michelin Guide Village offering gourmet experiences.

There were also daily fireworks display, family zones for kids, and even Dinner in the Sky serving meals 40 metres above ground.

While the 2026 event lineup hasn't been announced yet, this year's QIFF is expected to offer a similar mix of fun, food, and festive vibes, and possibly with some new surprises.

If you're a food business looking to join one of Qatar's most popular festivals, now is a great time to apply and be part of the experience.

Stay tuned for more updates as the festival gets closer!