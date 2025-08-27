Liver Cirrhosis Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Versantis AG, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Sagimet Biosciences, Tennor Therapeutics, Prism Phar

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Liver Cirrhosis Clinical Trials"DelveInsight's,“Liver Cirrhosis - Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in Liver Cirrhosis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Liver Cirrhosis Overview:

Liver cirrhosis is a chronic condition in which healthy liver tissue is gradually replaced by scar tissue, leading to permanent liver damage and impaired function. It often arises from prolonged liver injury caused by alcohol-related liver disease, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), or chronic infections such as hepatitis B or C. Symptoms may not appear until significant damage has occurred and can include fatigue, intense itching, and swelling in the legs or abdomen.

Cirrhosis is diagnosed through a combination of medical history, physical examination, blood tests, imaging techniques (like ultrasound, CT, or MRI), and occasionally a liver biopsy to assess the extent of damage. While there is no outright cure, addressing underlying causes can slow disease progression and prevent liver failure. Complications may include portal hypertension, infections, and liver cancer. Lifestyle changes, such as a healthy diet and avoiding harmful substances like alcohol and raw shellfish, are essential for management. In severe cases, a liver transplant may be necessary.

Symptoms vary with disease severity. Early-stage cirrhosis may present with fatigue, loss of appetite, weight loss, nausea, abdominal pain, and spider angiomas (small red blood vessels on the skin). As the disease advances, patients may experience fluid retention in the legs and abdomen, jaundice, red palms, hormonal imbalances in men (impotence or breast enlargement), easy bruising, abnormal bleeding, confusion, clay-colored stools, and gastrointestinal bleeding.

Key Takeaways from the Liver Cirrhosis Pipeline Report

Key players in this space include Versantis AG, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Sagimet Biosciences, TenNor Therapeutics, Prism Pharma, Vedanta Biosciences, Lipocine, Gwo Xi Stem Cell Applied Technology, Galectin Therapeutics, Resolution Therapeutics, Ipsen, AstraZeneca, and others, all actively evaluating new drugs to enhance the liver cirrhosis treatment landscape.

Prominent pipeline candidates in development include Elafibranor, AZD2389, PHIN-214, among others.

Recent updates in 2024–2025 include:



January 2025: Akero Therapeutics reported positive 96-week Phase 2b results for efruxifermin in patients with cirrhosis due to MASH, showing that 39% of treated patients experienced cirrhosis reversal without worsening MASH, compared to 15% in the placebo group.

November–December 2024: The FDA declined full approval for Intercept Pharmaceuticals' Ocaliva for liver disease, maintaining its accelerated approval status, and later issued warnings regarding liver injury in certain patients.

October 2024: The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to survodutide (Zealand Pharma and Boehringer Ingelheim) for non-cirrhotic MASH, aiming to expedite its development and review.

August 2024: Gilead Sciences received FDA accelerated approval for Livdelzi to treat primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), expanding treatment options for this rare liver disease.

June 2024: The FDA granted accelerated approval to Iqirvo for PBC, introducing the first new therapy for this condition in nearly a decade. March 2024: The FDA approved Rezdiffra for adults with noncirrhotic NASH and moderate to advanced liver fibrosis, marking the first treatment specifically targeting this condition to reduce liver inflammation and scarring.

Liver Cirrhosis Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Liver Cirrhosis Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Liver Cirrhosis treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Liver Cirrhosis market.

Liver Cirrhosis Emerging Drugs



Elafibranor: Ipsen

AZD2389: AstraZeneca PHIN-214: PharmaIN

Liver Cirrhosis Companies

More than 30 leading companies are actively developing therapies for liver cirrhosis, with Ipsen advancing a drug candidate to the Phase III stage, the most advanced in development.

DelveInsight's report covers around 30+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Liver Cirrhosis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Liver Cirrhosis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Liver Cirrhosis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Liver Cirrhosis Assessment by Product Type

. Liver Cirrhosis By Stage

. Liver Cirrhosis Assessment by Route of Administration

. Liver Cirrhosis Assessment by Molecule Type

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Liver Cirrhosis Current Treatment Patterns

4. Liver Cirrhosis - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Liver Cirrhosis Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Liver Cirrhosis Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Liver Cirrhosis Discontinued Products

13. Liver Cirrhosis Product Profiles

14. Liver Cirrhosis Key Companies

15. Liver Cirrhosis Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Liver Cirrhosis Unmet Needs

18. Liver Cirrhosis Future Perspectives

19. Liver Cirrhosis Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

