US Abolishes Coronavirus Vaccine Mandates
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cancelled on Wednesday mandates of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.
"The emergency use authorizations for COVID vaccines, once used to justify broad mandates on the general public during the Biden administration, are now rescinded," Secretary Kennedy announced in a post on his X account.
He commended the move as a fulfillment of his promise to shift to safer and broader vaccine platforms.
"I promised 4 things: 1. to end covid vaccine mandates. 2. to keep vaccines available to people who want them, especially the vulnerable. 3. to demand placebo-controlled trials from companies. 4. to end the emergency. In a series of FDA actions today we accomplished all four goals."
Secretary Kennedy Jr added that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now issued marketing authorization for those at higher risk: Moderna (6+ months), Pfizer (5+), and Novavax (12+).
"The American people demanded science, safety, and common sense. This framework delivers all three," he concluded.
Earlier this month, the HHS announced canceling USD 500 million in funding for mRNA vaccines being developed to counter viruses that cause diseases such as the flu and Covid-19.
HHS Secretary argued he was pulling the funding over claims that "mRNA technology poses more risks than benefits for these respiratory viruses", can help encourage new mutations and can actually prolong pandemics as the virus constantly mutates to escape the protective effects of the vaccine. (end)
