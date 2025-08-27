Gladly Unveils Curated Marketplace That Drives Impact For Purpose-Driven Brands And Consumers

Gladly Launches Curated Marketplace

UT, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new kind of perks platform is making it easier for everyday champions of good to access exclusive rewards from brands that also do good.

Gladly Network , a purpose-driven marketplace, officially launched this year with a mission to“bless lives” by connecting people with deals that feel personal and purchases that feel meaningful-while giving partner brands a targeted, values-aligned channel for growth.

Unlike traditional employee benefit programs, Gladly is free to join, easy to use, and focused on curated offers from purpose-driven brands across travel, wellness, nutrition, home, tech and more.

“We created Gladly because we believe people who care for others every day deserve something more in return,” said Brandon Sherwood, President of Gladly.“I like to think of Gladly as a connection point between value-aligned companies and the people who do good to keep our communities running.”

A Marketplace for Good

When inviting people to“discover better together”, Gladly offers two core experiences.

Gladly Travel

Members can unlock discounts on hotels, resorts, and theme park tickets through a wellness-centered travel platform. The Gladly Travel tools are built to make getaways more rejuvenating and less stressful.

Exclusive Product Offers

Through the Gladly Shop , users get access to handpicked deals from brands that give back: think clean-label nutrition, eco-friendly home goods, mental wellness apps, and more.

Every brand is vetted for values like sustainability and community impact. And their network just keeps on growing by the day.

“Most of our partners are small, mission-driven businesses doing incredible things,” Sherwood said.“They're the kinds of brands people don't always know about, but absolutely should. We want to amplify their story, help grow their revenue, and connect them with people who truly value what they offer.”

Brands like Aloha, Comfrt, Motivosity and Gabb are some of those already joining forces with Gladly.

Designed for Teams, Minus the Hassle

Gladly is also built as a zero-workload employee benefit, meaning employers can offer it to their teams without setup, subscriptions, or management.

Team members simply sign up with their work email and gain immediate access to curated perks that match their lifestyle and values.

“Gladly is about so much more than savings,” Sherwood added.“We're in it to help people make better choices easily, and build a culture where people feel valued, seen, and supported.”

With a growing network of purpose-driven partners and a mission rooted in community care, Gladly invites people to shop, travel, and live with greater meaning. No catch, no fine print.

About

Gladly is a purpose-driven perks platform designed to reward the people who give their all, both companies and customers. Through curated travel tools and exclusive product deals, Gladly connects users with brands that reflect values like sustainability, wellness, and social good.

