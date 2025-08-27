Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Quipt Home Medical Corp.

Quipt Home Medical Corp.


2025-08-27 03:13:32
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:18 AM EST - Quipt Home Medical Corp. : Acknowledges receipt of another unsolicited, non-binding and indicative proposal dated August 25, from Forager Capital Management, LLC to acquire all of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares for US$3.10 per share. The August Proposal follows several prior, similarly non-binding offers from FCM, including the US$3.10 offer FCM publicly disclosed on May 19. Quipt Home Medical Corp. shares T are trading down $0.04 at $3.60.

MENAFN27082025000212011056ID1109984861

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search