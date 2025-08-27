403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:18 AM EST - Quipt Home Medical Corp. : Acknowledges receipt of another unsolicited, non-binding and indicative proposal dated August 25, from Forager Capital Management, LLC to acquire all of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares for US$3.10 per share. The August Proposal follows several prior, similarly non-binding offers from FCM, including the US$3.10 offer FCM publicly disclosed on May 19. Quipt Home Medical Corp. shares T are trading down $0.04 at $3.60.
