HPE And AMD Celebrate Launch Of New 'Saudi Made' Server At Alfanar Facility

HPE (NYSE: HPE) announced today the expansion of the HPE 'Saudi Made' server portfolio with two new HPE ProLiant servers featuring 5th Gen AMD EPYCTM processors, the HPE ProLiant DL365 and DL385 Gen11 servers. The launch was celebrated at the alfanar production site in Riyadh where HPE, together with AMD and alfanar, proudly presented the first AMD CPU-powered server to leave the new production line, as part of a new milestone of the 'Saudi Made' initiative.

This expanded 'Saudi-Made' compute portfolio offers next-level security and performance, providing flexibility and speed to boost data analytics capabilities and generate real-time data insights. The HPE ProLiant servers carry the 'Saudi Tech' logo and are immediately available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as in Jordan, Egypt, and the Gulf countries. The HPE investment in Saudi-based manufacturing of these leading servers helps accelerate the Kingdom's ambition to become a global leader in data-driven economies and to reach key goals outlined in Saudi's Vision 2030.[1]

The addition of the HPE ProLiant DL365 and DL385 Gen11 servers follows the successful launch of the 'Saudi Made' HPE servers last year, which received the National Product Certificate. The expansion provides customers with more choice and flexibility, offering scalable, efficient, secure, and highly performant compute capabilities, powered by 4th and 5th Gen AMD EPYCTM processors. These CPU architectures deliver high core counts and frequencies, large memory footprints for improved analytics and data processing, and allow for flexible storage configurations and performance potential to meet increased workload demands.

“AMD EPYC CPUs provide the energy efficiency and performance leadership required to help power the infrastructure that will support Saudi Arabia's comprehensive digital growth strategy,” said Zaid Ghattas, general manager, Middle East, Türkiye and Africa, AMD.“AMD is proud to work with HPE on this initiative and committed to serving our customers in Saudi Arabia as well as the broader Middle East region.”

As part of the extension, HPE and AMD will provide new training programs to further advance the skills of the majority female Saudi workforce, while fostering innovation capabilities and accelerating the development of the Kingdom's technology ecosystem.

“We are proud to support this expansion of the HPE 'Saudi Made' server portfolio, further strengthening not only our own production capabilities, but also our joint contributions to the growing tech ecosystem within the Kingdom,” said Markus Grabmeier, vice president, alfanar Electric. “This milestone reflects our continued commitment to advancing technological expertise and fostering female talent in the Kingdom.”

[1] SDAIA | SDAIA and Vision 2030