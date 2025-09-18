Kashmir Scores Big: How Sports Are Shaping A Generation

File photo

By Mehak Farooq

Kashmir is witnessing a transformation that few imagined a decade ago.

Fields that once lay empty are now crowded with young people chasing footballs, paddling kayaks, and sprinting on track lanes.

Sports, long sidelined in the valley, are emerging as a defining force in the lives of its youth.

Official figures show the scale of this shift.

In just five years, youth participation in sports has surged from around 2.5 lakh to nearly 40 lakh.

The growth stretches from remote village grounds to Srinagar's refurbished stadiums, with nearly 100 Khelo India Centres across Jammu and Kashmir providing structured training.

For many young Kashmiris, athletics has moved from a pastime to a path toward national and international recognition.

Opportunities now abound where few existed before. Football academies, winter games in Gulmarg, and local coaching programs offer structured avenues for skill development, while encouraging discipline and teamwork.

Simultaneously, government investment under Khelo India's“Sports for Peace and Development” vertical has funded stadiums, sports complexes, and equipment, making professional-level training accessible.