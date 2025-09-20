Health Guide: Vegetables You Should Never Refrigerate For Safety
Not all vegetables belong in the refrigerator, some can lose nutrients or even become unsafe to eat. This health guide reveals which veggies you should never refrigerate for better safety and freshness.
We usually keep vegetables, fruits, and food items in the fridge to prevent them from spoiling. Many people even buy a week's worth of vegetables and store them in the fridge. However, experts warn that it's very risky to refrigerate all types of vegetables. So, let's find out in this post which vegetables should not be kept in the fridge.
It's common practice in almost all our homes to keep cucumbers in the fridge. But you should never put cucumbers in the fridge. If the temperature is below 10 degrees Celsius, cucumbers will spoil quickly. So, never keep cucumbers in the fridge.
If you put tomatoes in the fridge, their flavor will diminish. So, you should always store tomatoes at room temperature. If you want to store them, keep them in a basket to stay fresh.
Potatoes are a staple in almost every kitchen. But you should never keep potatoes in the fridge. This is because they can spoil and start to sprout.
You shouldn't store onions in the fridge either. They will spoil quickly if refrigerated. So, you should store onions in a cool, well-ventilated place.
