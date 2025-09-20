UAE Signs Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement On The Automatic Exchange Of Information Under The Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework
CARF implementation in the UAE is scheduled to go-live in 2027, with the first exchanges of information expected in 2028. The framework establishes a mechanism for the automatic exchange of tax-related information on crypto-asset activities, ensuring that the UAE provides certainty and clarity to the crypto-asset sector while upholding the principles of global tax transparency The Ministry of Finance invites all stakeholders, including advisory service providers, intermediaries, traders, custodians, exchange platforms and others active in the crypto-asset sector, to participate in the public consultation on CARF implementation in the UAE and to share their views and recommendations on its potential impacts and areas requiring further clarification. The public consultation opened on 15 September 2025 and will remain open for eight weeks until 8 November 2025 via the designated link. It aims to develop clear and effective regulatory rules informed by the insights of experts and stakeholders, and aligned with market needs.
In a move reflecting its ongoing commitment to enhancing global tax transparency.
MoF invites stakeholders to participate in the public consultation on CARF implementation
