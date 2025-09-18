The Hand That Shaped Kashmir's Copper Is Losing Its Hold

Representational Photo

By Sahil Manzoor Bhatti

In Srinagar's old city, the sound of hammers on copper once marked Kashmir's tradition. Artisans shaped flower pots, samovar trophies, trays, and cookware by hand, using skills passed down for generations.

Introduced in the 14th century by Shah Hamdaan (RA), the copper industry supported thousands of families and became a symbol of the region's cultural identity.

Now, those hammer strikes are slowly fading into silence.

Today, mass-produced copperware floods the market. Machine-made imitations, cheap and shoddy, are sold at prices far below what an artisan can afford to charge.

Even worse, adulterated copper items slip into the supply chain, undermining consumer confidence. Many buyers, tourists and locals alike, hesitate before purchasing what used to be Kashmir's proud signature souvenirs.

Behind this decline lies a broader failure. The region's economy struggles under layers of poor governance, corruption, and environmental neglect. Recent scandals, including rotten meat exposed in hotel kitchens and fake medicines circulating in pharmacies, have deepened mistrust in local markets.

Every sector suffers, whether it's horticulture, tourism, handicrafts, or agriculture. The copper industry bears the same scars.

Government efforts to modernize the region have produced unintended harm. Battery-powered rickshaws and smart buses were meant to improve mobility. Instead, they create traffic jams on roads designed for cycles and pedestrians. Free public buses have crippled auto-rickshaw drivers who once relied on daily fares. Urban planning remains haphazard. Illegal encroachments shrink flood canals, making Srinagar more vulnerable every monsoon.