Anteriad Advances Global Growth Strategy With Senior Executive Promotions In APAC

Rye Brook, New York, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, a global leader in AI and data-driven, tech-enabled B2B marketing, today announced the promotions of Jake Phibbs to Executive Vice President, Sales–APAC, and Josh Lord to Senior Vice President, Sales–ANZ. These appointments underscore Anteriad's continued investment in global expansion and reflect the company's momentum as it strengthens its presence worldwide.

Since joining Anteriad in mid-2023, Phibbs and Lord have been instrumental in expanding the company's APAC presence, opening sales offices in Singapore and Sydney, and leading the region to sustained triple-digit growth. Under their leadership, the APAC team has successfully grown major client relationships with TeamViewer, Workday, and Zoho, while also adding net-new accounts including Remote, Fortinet, and NTT. This success has not only fueled growth in APAC but has also reinforced Anteriad's position as a global leader in B2B marketing and data solutions.

“Global expansion is one of Anteriad's top growth initiatives, and the APAC region has quickly become a powerful engine for our business,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO, Anteriad.“Jake and Josh have shown the vision, drive, and leadership to not only deliver results but also to build the kind of teams and customer relationships that set us apart. Their promotions are a milestone in our global growth story, and I want to congratulate them both on this achievement. I'm excited to see how their leadership will continue to shape Anteriad's success worldwide.”

In his new role, Phibbs will lead Anteriad's growth strategy across APAC, overseeing sales efforts in India, Singapore, and ANZ while focusing on strengthening established countries and expanding into new markets. Lord will lead the Sydney sales team, driving customer success, expanding programmatic and BDR solutions, and accelerating growth in ANZ.

The APAC success builds on Anteriad's growing international footprint, with teams now driving impact across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. These promotions further Anteriad's commitment to building strong global leadership that can meet the needs of B2B marketers in every market.

