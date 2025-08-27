China Starch Sugar Production Analysis Report 2025 Hot Spots, Production Capacity & Output, Key Producers, Regional Distribution, And Monthly Ex-Works Price Trends

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the rise of starch sugar in China from 2020-2024, a key alternative to white sugar in food, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. This report delves into production, pricing, and major producers of maltose, glucose, HFCS, and maltodextrin, highlighting its expanding market role.

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Production of Starch Sugar in China 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents the development of the starch sugar industry in China from 2020 to 2024, together with the production situation of maltose syrup, glucose syrup, high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) and maltodextrin, which are main starch sugars across the market.

Starch sugar, as a high-quality sweetener, is more widely used than white sugar, not only in the food industry but also in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. There are various starch sugars in the domestic market, mainly including maltose syrup, glucose syrup, high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) and maltodextrin. As a powerful competitor of white sugar, starch sugar has the advantages of low sweetness, no side effects and low price. In recent years, the consumption field of starch sugar has been expanding, playing an increasingly important role in the domestic market.

Review of hot spots in China's starch sugar industry, 2020-2024

Capacity and output of major starch sugars in China, 2020-2024

Major producers and distribution of major starch sugars in China, 2020-2024 Monthly ex-works price of major starch sugars in China, 2020-2024

Maltose syrup

Glucose syrup

High fructose corn syrup (HFCS) Maltodextrin

1 Executive summary

2 Introduction and methodology

3 Overview

4 Hot spots of starch sugar industry in China, 2022-2024

5 Maltose syrup

5.1 Capacity and output of maltose syrup in China, 2020-2024

5.2 Major producers of maltose syrup in China, 2020-2024

5.3 Monthly ex-works price of maltose syrup in China, 2020-2024

6 Glucose syrup

6.1 Capacity and output of glucose syrup in China, 2020-2024

6.2 Major producers of glucose syrup in China, 2020-2024

7 High fructose corn syrup (HFCS)

7.1 Capacity and output of HFCS in China, 2020-2024

7.2 Major producers of HFCS in China, 2020-2024

7.3 Monthly ex-works price of HFCS in China, 2020-2024

8 Maltodextrin

8.1 Capacity and output of maltodextrin in China, 2020-2024

8.2 Major producers of maltodextrin in China, 2020-2024

8.3 Monthly ex-works price of maltodextrin in China, 2020-2024

