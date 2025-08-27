403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran, E3 Commit to Dialogue on Nuclear Deal
(MENAFN) Iran and the trio of European nations—France, Britain, and Germany, collectively called the E3—have committed to ongoing discussions in the coming days, the Iranian foreign ministry announced Tuesday.
Speaking in an interview with a state-run broadcaster, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei detailed the results of a high-level meeting held earlier in Geneva, Switzerland, involving senior diplomats from Iran, the E3, and the European Union.
During the talks, Baghaei said Iran "explicitly and clearly" conveyed its demands concerning the lifting of sanctions and reaffirmed its nuclear rights.
He added that the Iranian delegation firmly informed the Europeans they do not possess the authority to activate the snapback mechanism or reinstate international sanctions against Tehran, warning of serious repercussions if such action were pursued.
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi shared his perspective on the meeting via a post on X, noting that both parties presented their views regarding UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2231, which supports the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and global powers.
Gharibabadi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to diplomacy and a balanced resolution, calling on the E3 and the UNSC to make the "right choice, and give diplomacy time and space."
In recent months, the E3 have threatened to trigger the snapback provision to reimpose sanctions, accusing Iran of breaching the nuclear deal.
The snapback clause, embedded within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), enables global powers to reinstate sanctions if Iran violates the agreement.
Since September 2024, Iran has engaged in multiple negotiation rounds with the European trio, focusing primarily on Tehran’s nuclear program and sanction relief.
Speaking in an interview with a state-run broadcaster, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei detailed the results of a high-level meeting held earlier in Geneva, Switzerland, involving senior diplomats from Iran, the E3, and the European Union.
During the talks, Baghaei said Iran "explicitly and clearly" conveyed its demands concerning the lifting of sanctions and reaffirmed its nuclear rights.
He added that the Iranian delegation firmly informed the Europeans they do not possess the authority to activate the snapback mechanism or reinstate international sanctions against Tehran, warning of serious repercussions if such action were pursued.
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi shared his perspective on the meeting via a post on X, noting that both parties presented their views regarding UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2231, which supports the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and global powers.
Gharibabadi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to diplomacy and a balanced resolution, calling on the E3 and the UNSC to make the "right choice, and give diplomacy time and space."
In recent months, the E3 have threatened to trigger the snapback provision to reimpose sanctions, accusing Iran of breaching the nuclear deal.
The snapback clause, embedded within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), enables global powers to reinstate sanctions if Iran violates the agreement.
Since September 2024, Iran has engaged in multiple negotiation rounds with the European trio, focusing primarily on Tehran’s nuclear program and sanction relief.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment