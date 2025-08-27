Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran, E3 Commit to Dialogue on Nuclear Deal

2025-08-27 05:43:00
(MENAFN) Iran and the trio of European nations—France, Britain, and Germany, collectively called the E3—have committed to ongoing discussions in the coming days, the Iranian foreign ministry announced Tuesday.

Speaking in an interview with a state-run broadcaster, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei detailed the results of a high-level meeting held earlier in Geneva, Switzerland, involving senior diplomats from Iran, the E3, and the European Union.

During the talks, Baghaei said Iran "explicitly and clearly" conveyed its demands concerning the lifting of sanctions and reaffirmed its nuclear rights.

He added that the Iranian delegation firmly informed the Europeans they do not possess the authority to activate the snapback mechanism or reinstate international sanctions against Tehran, warning of serious repercussions if such action were pursued.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi shared his perspective on the meeting via a post on X, noting that both parties presented their views regarding UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2231, which supports the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and global powers.

Gharibabadi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to diplomacy and a balanced resolution, calling on the E3 and the UNSC to make the "right choice, and give diplomacy time and space."

In recent months, the E3 have threatened to trigger the snapback provision to reimpose sanctions, accusing Iran of breaching the nuclear deal.

The snapback clause, embedded within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), enables global powers to reinstate sanctions if Iran violates the agreement.

Since September 2024, Iran has engaged in multiple negotiation rounds with the European trio, focusing primarily on Tehran’s nuclear program and sanction relief.

