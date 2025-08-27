Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mexican President Rejects Foreign Meddling in Venezuela Dispute


2025-08-27 05:36:54
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum firmly rejected any foreign interference in the domestic matters of sovereign nations during her Tuesday press briefing. Her comments come amid rising tensions in the Caribbean, where the United States has positioned warships off Venezuela’s coast as part of an effort to combat international drug trafficking networks.

"We will never be in favor of foreign government intervention in a sovereign country," Sheinbaum declared, underscoring Mexico’s commitment to non-intervention. She emphasized that the country’s foreign policy is rooted in respect for sovereignty, the right of peoples to self-determination, and the peaceful settlement of disputes, all foundational to Mexico’s diplomatic framework.

"Mexico's foreign policy clearly states 'no' to interventionism and 'yes' to the defense of the self-determination of peoples. That will always be our position," the president affirmed, reinforcing Mexico’s stance against external meddling in regional conflicts.

