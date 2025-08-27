403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexican President Rejects Foreign Meddling in Venezuela Dispute
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum firmly rejected any foreign interference in the domestic matters of sovereign nations during her Tuesday press briefing. Her comments come amid rising tensions in the Caribbean, where the United States has positioned warships off Venezuela’s coast as part of an effort to combat international drug trafficking networks.
"We will never be in favor of foreign government intervention in a sovereign country," Sheinbaum declared, underscoring Mexico’s commitment to non-intervention. She emphasized that the country’s foreign policy is rooted in respect for sovereignty, the right of peoples to self-determination, and the peaceful settlement of disputes, all foundational to Mexico’s diplomatic framework.
"Mexico's foreign policy clearly states 'no' to interventionism and 'yes' to the defense of the self-determination of peoples. That will always be our position," the president affirmed, reinforcing Mexico’s stance against external meddling in regional conflicts.
"We will never be in favor of foreign government intervention in a sovereign country," Sheinbaum declared, underscoring Mexico’s commitment to non-intervention. She emphasized that the country’s foreign policy is rooted in respect for sovereignty, the right of peoples to self-determination, and the peaceful settlement of disputes, all foundational to Mexico’s diplomatic framework.
"Mexico's foreign policy clearly states 'no' to interventionism and 'yes' to the defense of the self-determination of peoples. That will always be our position," the president affirmed, reinforcing Mexico’s stance against external meddling in regional conflicts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment