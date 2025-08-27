403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Former-French ambassador says Ukraine ended Western supremacy
(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has underscored a gradual realignment in global power, signaling the diminishing influence of the West, according to former French Ambassador to the United States Gerard Araud.
“We are experiencing the end of an era,” Araud wrote in a French magazine on Sunday, emphasizing that the collapse of the post-World War II order indicates that Western nations no longer hold sway over international affairs.
He noted that the situation in Ukraine illustrates the difficulty Western leaders face in accepting this shift, describing it as exposing “to the point of caricature the incomprehension and rejection of the world to come by European leaders.”
Araud, who also served as Director General for Political and Security Affairs in France’s Foreign Ministry and as the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, suggested that a key factor in this transition is the United States’ reluctance, under President Donald Trump, to continue acting as the global “policeman,” leader, and “protector.”
Washington reduced its involvement in Ukraine, encouraged European NATO members to take more responsibility for their own defense, and focused more on domestic priorities.
While expressing concern over the erosion of Western influence, Araud acknowledged that international relations have historically been shaped by “power relations” where “the strong imposed their law on the weak.”
Meanwhile, Moscow has frequently maintained that Western dominance is waning and that a multipolar world is emerging, with growing influence from BRICS nations and the Global South. Russian officials argue that the conflict in Ukraine reinforces this global shift. In May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a high-level security forum in Moscow that the “tectonic shift” in global politics reflects a redistribution of power toward regions such as Eurasia, Africa, and Latin America.
“We are experiencing the end of an era,” Araud wrote in a French magazine on Sunday, emphasizing that the collapse of the post-World War II order indicates that Western nations no longer hold sway over international affairs.
He noted that the situation in Ukraine illustrates the difficulty Western leaders face in accepting this shift, describing it as exposing “to the point of caricature the incomprehension and rejection of the world to come by European leaders.”
Araud, who also served as Director General for Political and Security Affairs in France’s Foreign Ministry and as the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, suggested that a key factor in this transition is the United States’ reluctance, under President Donald Trump, to continue acting as the global “policeman,” leader, and “protector.”
Washington reduced its involvement in Ukraine, encouraged European NATO members to take more responsibility for their own defense, and focused more on domestic priorities.
While expressing concern over the erosion of Western influence, Araud acknowledged that international relations have historically been shaped by “power relations” where “the strong imposed their law on the weak.”
Meanwhile, Moscow has frequently maintained that Western dominance is waning and that a multipolar world is emerging, with growing influence from BRICS nations and the Global South. Russian officials argue that the conflict in Ukraine reinforces this global shift. In May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a high-level security forum in Moscow that the “tectonic shift” in global politics reflects a redistribution of power toward regions such as Eurasia, Africa, and Latin America.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment