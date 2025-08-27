Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Former-French ambassador says Ukraine ended Western supremacy

2025-08-27 04:02:02
(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has underscored a gradual realignment in global power, signaling the diminishing influence of the West, according to former French Ambassador to the United States Gerard Araud.

“We are experiencing the end of an era,” Araud wrote in a French magazine on Sunday, emphasizing that the collapse of the post-World War II order indicates that Western nations no longer hold sway over international affairs.

He noted that the situation in Ukraine illustrates the difficulty Western leaders face in accepting this shift, describing it as exposing “to the point of caricature the incomprehension and rejection of the world to come by European leaders.”

Araud, who also served as Director General for Political and Security Affairs in France’s Foreign Ministry and as the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, suggested that a key factor in this transition is the United States’ reluctance, under President Donald Trump, to continue acting as the global “policeman,” leader, and “protector.”

Washington reduced its involvement in Ukraine, encouraged European NATO members to take more responsibility for their own defense, and focused more on domestic priorities.

While expressing concern over the erosion of Western influence, Araud acknowledged that international relations have historically been shaped by “power relations” where “the strong imposed their law on the weak.”

Meanwhile, Moscow has frequently maintained that Western dominance is waning and that a multipolar world is emerging, with growing influence from BRICS nations and the Global South. Russian officials argue that the conflict in Ukraine reinforces this global shift. In May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a high-level security forum in Moscow that the “tectonic shift” in global politics reflects a redistribution of power toward regions such as Eurasia, Africa, and Latin America.

