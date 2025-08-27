Study At IIM: What You Need To Know About Admissions And Salary Packages

Big news for CAT 2025 candidates! A new IIM is opening in Guwahati, with admissions starting this year. Find out how many IIMs are in India, the admission process, and the expected salary packages after graduating.

IIMs are considered the best for Management Studies in India. Spread across various cities, these top institutes are a dream for many students. IIM MBA grads get great packages nationally and internationally. A new IIM is opening in Guwahati this year, offering another option for CAT 2025 aspirants.

Currently, there are 20 IIMs in India. IIM Ahmedabad is the oldest and most renowned. IIM Bangalore, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Kozhikode are also top-ranked. They offer MBA, PGDM, Executive MBA, and PhD programmes, along with short-term certificates and online programmes.

IIM placement reports are always a hot topic. This year, IIM Ahmedabad's average package was ₹34.45 lakh per year, with the highest at ₹1.46 crore. IIM Bangalore saw an average of ₹34.88 lakh and a high of ₹1.15 crore. IIM Kolkata's average was ₹35.07 lakh, peaking at ₹1.15 crore.

Regular MBA is CAT-based. Each IIM sets its cutoff after results, followed by interviews. Executive MBAs (PGPX, EPGP, IPMX) use GMAT/GRE scores. Candidates with 5+ years of experience can skip the CAT and apply with GMAT and interviews.

Some short-term/certificate courses (Leadership, Data Analyst, Management Development) don't require CAT/GMAT. Apply directly! Check the official IIM websites for details.